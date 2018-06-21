Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Forsberg ready for 'next big step' after RB Leipzig

Emil Forsberg said he dreams of playing for "the strongest clubs in the world" as he indicated that his future may lie away from RB Leipzig.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 18:00 IST
235
emilforsberg-cropped
Sweden and RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg

Emil Forsberg has added weight to speculation linking him with a transfer away from RB Leipzig by saying he wants to play for one of "the strongest clubs in the world".

Speaking while in Russia on World Cup duty for his country, the Sweden winger indicated that he is ready to bring his four-year spell in Leipzig to an end and reports suggest Arsenal, Liverpool and Roma could be interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Forsberg scored two goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances in 2017-18 but he rose to prominence in the previous season, when he scored eight goals in 30 appearances as Leipzig finished second.

The former Malmo star told Swedish website Fotbollskanalen: "I'm ready for the next big step. That's going to be very interesting.

"I am in dialogue with RB and always had a good relationship with the club.

"I have the dream of playing for the strongest clubs in the world."

Sweden supporters at the World Cup have pinned their hopes on Forsberg inspiring their team with his creative wing play, and he said he is relishing the pressure of being in the global spotlight.

"I have a lot of pressure on me, but I like it," said Forsberg. "I want it to be that way.

"When I'm not playing well, it's not good. So I have to be good. I'm trying now."

Bundesliga 2017-18 Arsenal
