×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rumours are rumours – Pochettino focused on Tottenham amid Real Madrid speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    08 Nov 2018, 20:19 IST
Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed speculation he was offered £15million a year to leave Tottenham and take charge of Real Madrid.

Pochettino has long been touted as a future Madrid manager and speculation over his Spurs future has been rife since last month's sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

Reports suggested Madrid offered Pochettino a blockbuster deal to succeed Lopetegui, only for the Argentine to turn Los Blancos down.

And Pochettino, who signed a new long-term Tottenham contract this year, addressed the latest speculation when he appeared in front of the media on Thursday.

"Look, I am so focused on my job at Tottenham," said Pochettino. "A new rumour appears every day. That rumour you tell me and the opposite appeared [in the media] the other day. Many things happen.

"The most important thing is people need to know I am so focused on Tottenham, I am so responsible in my job and our fans need to know that and of course [chairman] Daniel Levy needs to know I am so focused on Tottenham, working so hard trying to help the club to achieve all that we want.

"Rumours are rumours and always happen, not only at Tottenham but every team. You can do nothing [about speculation]."

Spurs confirmed on Thursday they will be without Mousa Dembele for around two months after the Belgium midfielder sustained ligament damage to his right ankle.

But Pochettino is hopeful Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier will be available for Saturday's Premier League match away to Crystal Palace.

"We hope that from the beginning of January he will be ready," Pochettino said of Dembele's injury. "After, it's about the evolution, it's very dynamic the evolution and how he's going to recover.

"Always it's about the patient, the player, and how he's going to react after the injury. We hope he'll be back as soon as possible and early in January to help the team.

"Always you miss all the players when they are injured. We were talking before, in 13 days we play five games. It's less than three days, every two and a half days we're competing. It's a massive effort for the players. That is why I am so pleased.

"In the same way I want to say some nice words to the staff, because they are helping the players to be ready in every single game. They work a lot and they don't have rest. That is important to have nice words for them.

"Of course I think we have some players back like Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama, they've started training with the group and we'll see tomorrow if they can be available to be in the squad for Saturday."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Jovial Pochettino 'can't change' Real Madrid rumours
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui focused on Navas amid Courtois rumours
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid sack Lopetegui: Conte and the leading contenders
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to make €70...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer roundup: Chelsea want €500...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham should target James Rodriguez to replace...
RELATED STORY
6 managers who rejected Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to battle Chelsea for Gareth Bale's...
RELATED STORY
Juventus eye Real Madrid star and contact Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us