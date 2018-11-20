Cricket Australia to maintain Smith, Warner ball tampering bans

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 112 // 20 Nov 2018, 09:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Warner (L) and Steve Smith (R) playing for Australia against South Africa

Cricket Australia have rejected a submission by the nation's players union to amend ball tampering bans to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

The Australian Cricketer's Association had called for the bans to be immediately lifted, but CA directors unanimously decided the sanctions were fair, and there was no reason to alter them.

"The Cricket Australia board has carefully considered all the elements of the ACA submission and has determined it is not appropriate to make any changes to the sanctions handed down to the three players," Earl Eddings, the interim chair of CA, said in a statement.

Following his role in ball tampering on the field against South Africa in March, Bancroft will be free to play on 29 December at the end of his nine-month ban.

Meanwhile, Smith and Warner will be eligible to play in March 2019 at the end of their respective 12-month bans.

The trio have been permitted to play grade cricket under the terms of the sanctions, however.

Despite calls to reduce the sanctions, CA reinforced their intent to repair cultural damage within the organisation and Australian cricket team.

"The original decision of the board to sanction the players was determined after rigorous discussion and consideration," Eddings said.

"CA maintains that both the length and the nature of the sanctions remain an appropriate response in light of the considerable impact on the reputation of Australian cricket, both here and abroad."

"Steve, David and Cameron are working hard to demonstrate their commitment to cricket and have our continued support to ensure their pathway to return is as smooth as possible."