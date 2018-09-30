Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rohit Sharma makes it 1-2 for India in ODI rankings by grabbing second slot

PTI
NEWS
News
4.04K   //    30 Sep 2018, 12:39 IST

Dubai, Sept 30 (PTI) Opener Rohit Sharma, who led his team to Asia Cup title in the absence of top-ranked Virat Kohli, on Sunday climbed two places up to a career-best second position to make it a 1-2 for India in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

This is for the second time that Sharma is in second position, having first reached number two in July this year. He aggregated 317 runs in the tournament, which India won by beating Bangladesh in the final by three wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was highest run-getter with 342 runs, gained four slots to reach fifth position.

The pair was rested in India's last Super Four match which ended in a tie against Afghanistan but still led the run aggregate, thanks largely to a 210-run partnership in the Super Four match against Pakistan in which Sharma slammed an unbeaten 111 and Dhawan scored 114.

Another India player to gain in the rankings table is spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has advanced three places to take a career-best third position after finishing as the joint-highest wicket taker along with Bangladesh's fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, all of who finished with 10 wickets each.

Rashid has displaced former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from the top of the all-rounders' list. He has become the first from his country and 32nd overall to reach top position in the list with a jump of six places.

Rashid's success with the ball saw him cross the 800-point mark during the tournament, which saw in action five of the 10 teams to fight it out in next year's ICC Cricket World Cup, and he also chipped in with 87 runs to reach a career-best 97th position among batsmen.

Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad has gained 19 slots to reach 36th position, his highest in two years, while spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has gained 15 slots to reach eighth position.

For Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has attained a career-best 16th position, while Liton Das has advanced 107 positions to reach 116th rank after his fine century in the final. Mustafizur has moved up four places to take 12th position among bowlers.

Pakistan left-hander Imam-ul-Haq has gained 15 places to reach a career-best 27th position while Shoaib Malik has gained 12 slots to reach 42nd position. Junaid Khan has gained seven slots to reach 30th position among bowlers.

For Sri Lanka, Upul Tharanga has gained two positions to reach 41st rank while Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath's knock of 73 against India has led him to 55th position with 532 points, the highest ever points tally for a Hong Kong batsman.

Rath's opening partner Nizakat Khan has gained 28 slots to reach a career-best 78th rank.

In the ICC ODI Team rankings, there is no change in positions in the list led by England, who are followed by India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

However, India have gained one point and Afghanistan five. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have lost three points each

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Kohli retains No.1, Ashwin slips in latest ICC Test rankings
RELATED STORY
ICC Test rankings ahead of the India-England series
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli moves to number 1 in Test rankings; achieves...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara : 5 Highest Scoring Innings of his Test...
RELATED STORY
Windies stars achieve gains in latest ICC Test rankings
RELATED STORY
Pujara follows Kohli, conquers England 
RELATED STORY
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian after...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Kohli pips Tendulkar; Pujara goes past Viswanath
RELATED STORY
Being Cheteshwar Pujara in the age of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
10 batsmen who are ahead of Virat Kohli in the ICC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI
ZIM 6/0 (2.5 ov)
RSA
LIVE
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
ZIM VS RSA live score
| 06:00 AM
PAKA 247/6 (92.0 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: Pakistan A won the toss and elected to bat.
PAKA VS AUS live score
Match 13 | Today
SAU 265/7 (50.0 ov)
VIC 257/10 (50.0 ov)
South Australia win by 8 runs
SAU VS VIC live score
Match 15 | Today, 11:30 PM
Tasmania
Western Australia
TAS VS WAU preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us