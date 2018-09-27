I can make all the throws – Colts QB Luck on arm strength

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 27 Sep 2018, 06:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andrew Luck

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck insisted he is fine amid doubts over his troublesome shoulder.

Luck's performances through the opening three games of the NFL season has some observers wondering whether his shoulder is fully healed from the surgery that cost him all of last term.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler played down doubts over his arm strength after backup QB Jacoby Brissett came in for a Hail Mary situation in the Colts' 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"You know I think on one coin I think I will always be a work in progress and I would like to think that every day I can become a better thrower and whether that means more zip on a certain throw, whether than means putting it an inch to the left or an inch to the right or on his right shoulder or in the appropriate spot," Luck said.

"... At the same time I think, I know I am at a level where I can make all the throws and I feel confident that I am going out there with my full arsenal, if that makes sense. I don’t think anything is physically holding me back."

After undergoing surgery in early 2017, he was expected to play last season, but his recovery timetable kept getting pushed back, until he was finally ruled out for the year.

Some of Luck's numbers through three games look fine. His 68.5 completion percentage would be a career high if maintained for full season.

His 84.8 QB rating is just under his career 87.2 mark. But for anyone who has watched a Colts game this year can attest, most of his completions and attempts have been on short, high-percentage routes. He has not been airing the ball out. His 5.3 yards per pass attempt is down from 7.8 in 2016.

It is worth noting the Colts have faced two of the top-10 pass defenses in the NFL so far in the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.