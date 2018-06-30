Rahul and Raina cut loose as India thrash Ireland again

India batsman Suresh Raina

KL Rahul and Suresh Raina blasted half-centuries as India thrashed Ireland by 143 runs to record their largest Twenty20 International victory on Friday.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan tormented the Ireland attack in a 76-run win for the tourists on Wednesday but it was Rahul and Raina who did the damage two days later.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for only nine after falling without scoring on his comeback in Malahide, but Rahul smashed 70 from only 36 deliveries while Raina bludgeoned a 45-ball 69 to help India post 213-4.

Ireland were skittled out for just 70 in reply, Yuzvendra Chahal (3-21) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-16) taking three wickets apiece to secure the third-biggest win in T20 international history.

Kohli moved himself up the order to open, but failed again when Peter Chase claimed the India captain's scalp for the second time in the short series, George Dockrell taking the catch at deep square leg.

Rahul and Raina set about putting India on their way to a huge total, the former clearing the ropes six times before a second-wicket stand of 106 by Kevin O'Brien (3-40).

O'Brien also removed Raina, who hit three sixes in a superb knock, two balls later, but Hardik Pandya took 32 off just nine balls as India passed 200 for a second successive game.

Paul Stirling edged Umesh Yadav to Raina at first slip off the second delivery of Ireland's innings and debutant Siddarth Kaul (1-4) removed James Shannon as Ireland slumped to 22-3.

Captain Gary Wilson top scored with only 15 in an innings that was over in just 12.3 overs, Chahal and Kuldeep doing the bulk of the damage as India dominated a one-sided contest ahead of their series against England.