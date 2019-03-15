×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bangladesh players 'very lucky' to avoid Christchurch massacre

Omnisport
NEWS
News
86   //    15 Mar 2019, 15:50 IST
Christchurchcropped
Police guard a mosque following the Christchurch terror attacks

Team manager Khaled Mashud said Bangladesh players and staff were "very lucky" to escape unharmed as they were "three or four minutes" away from being inside a mosque where a terror attack unfolded on Friday.

Mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques resulted in 49 people being killed and 48 injured.

Mashud revealed that the majority of the tourists' squad were inside a bus outside the Al Noor mosque while a massacre took place and saw "bloodstained people staggering out".

He is quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "This was a kind of accident that we would never expect nor want in any part of the world.

"We are very lucky because we had a number of us, about 17 of us, in the bus. Soumya Sarkar was also there, and we were all heading to the mosque for prayers.

"Only two of the players [Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan, as well as spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi] had stayed back in the hotel, and rest of the squad had gone there. We were very close to the mosque, and we could see from the bus. We must have been about 50 yards from the mosque.

"I would say we were really lucky. Had we reached even three or four minutes earlier, we probably would have been inside the mosque. This could then have been a massive incident.

"We are very thankful that we weren't caught in the crossfire, but what we saw was straight out of a movie scene. We could see bloodstained people staggering out of the mosque.

"Maybe in about eight-ten minutes, we were all inside the bus and were sitting with our heads bowed, just in case someone fires at us."

Advertisement

The third and final Test at Hagley Oval - which was due to start on Saturday - was called off following the attacks and the Bangladesh squad will fly home as soon as possible.

Mashud said the players and staff ran through Hagley Park to the ground after being allowed to get off the bus.

He added: "When we realised that the shooters could have inflicted more damage if they had found us inside the bus all at once, we took a collective decision to escape through the back gate.

"We ran or quickly walked out through that gate. Then we were in the dressing room, and the local liaison people explained to us how we could get out of there most safely to our hotel.

"It wasn't their fault, they tried their best according to whatever they are used to in their culture. Our players supported them a lot, with inputs on what was needed at that point of time.

"Our decision to get out was timely, because in videos we saw that people came out and kept shooting later."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh Test team escape Christchurch shooting
RELATED STORY
New Zealand-Bangladesh Test cancelled after Christchurch shootings
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh cricketers avoid mosque shooting; match canceled
RELATED STORY
ICC backs Test cancellation after Christchurch terror attacks
RELATED STORY
Christchurch Test called off after shootings (Lead)
RELATED STORY
New Zealand-Bangladesh Test called off after shootings
RELATED STORY
Bangla cricketers barely escape New Zealand shooting
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2019: Complete squads and list of players
RELATED STORY
Cricketing fraternity expresses grief after mass shooting in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 2nd ODI: Preview, Key Players & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 04:20 AM
Sri Lanka Women
England Women
SLW VS ENG-W preview
Only Test | 04:30 AM
IRE 172/10
AFG 90/2 (31.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Afghanistan trail Ireland by 82 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IRE VS AFG live score
| Sun, 10 Mar
QUE 115/10 & 130/10
SAU 71/10 & 131/10
Queensland won by 43 runs
QUE VS SAU live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us