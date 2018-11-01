×
Peever resigns as Cricket Australia chairman

Former Cricket Australia chairman David Peever

David Peever has resigned as chairman of Cricket Australia (CA) after the fallout from the cultural review.

CA was described as "arrogant" and "controlling" in the review, which was commissioned in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March and released on Monday.

Peever was criticised for his response to the review and, amid calls for him to step down, his resignation was confirmed by CA on Thursday.

"We thank David for his service," said Earl Eddings, who was appointed interim chair.

"He has played a pivotal role in the elevation of women's cricket, and the significant growth in attendance and participation.

"He should also be acknowledged for his efforts in improving funding to the ICC full member nations outside Australia, England and India; overhauling governance of the ICC and reforming the Future Tours program, among a long list of achievements.

"We look forward to continuing the important process of recovering and rebuilding for Cricket Australia and Australian cricket.

"The board is keenly aware that we have a way to go to earn back the trust of the cricket community. We and the executive team are determined to make cricket stronger."

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has been backed as a potential replacement for Peever.

Omnisport
NEWS
