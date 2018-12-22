×
Ravens announce Harbaugh will remain head coach in 2019

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    22 Dec 2018, 06:16 IST
John-Harbaugh-010917-USNews-Getty-FTR
John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh will be coaching the Baltimore Ravens next season, the team announced on Friday.

Harbaugh has been the head coach of the Ravens since 2008. Despite leading them to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, he has reportedly been under pressure this season.

The Ravens' announcement makes it clear Harbaugh has job security for at least one more season.

"John Harbaugh will continue as our head coach for the 2019 season, and he and we are working on an extension to his existing contract, which expires after the 2019 season," a Ravens statement read.

Baltimore (8-6) have had the NFL's top-ranked defense for a majority of the season. Only the Steelers are ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North, and Pittsburgh's lead is small.

Since becoming the head coach of the Ravens, Harbaugh has compiled a 102-72 record. He is 10-5 in the postseason. Harbaugh has won about 60 per cent of his games in Baltimore, and the offense is transitioning into the hands of rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Beating the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks of the regular season would give the Ravens a good shot at making the playoffs.

