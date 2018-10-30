×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

'Contrite' banned Australia trio should be free to play - ACA

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    30 Oct 2018, 15:53 IST
WarnerandSmithcropped
David Warner and Steve Smith at The Oval

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer again called for bans imposed on the "contrite" Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to be lifted as they have "been punished enough".

Smith and Warner were suspended from international and domestic cricket for 12 months and Bancroft was given a nine-month ban for their part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

An independent organisational review, which was released on Monday, deemed that Cricket Australia (CA) was partly to blame for the events during the third Test against South Africa in March.

Dyer says the ACA will not stop lobbying for the banned trio to have their sanctions overturned.

"What the Longstaff Review reveals is that Cricket Australia itself must also take a share of responsibility for what happened in South Africa," said Dyer.

"Yes, this moment of madness was 'individual' but now there is evidence and independent verification of system failure as well. This is hugely significant.

"With this new information common sense, common decency, basic fairness, proportionality and natural justice demand that the punishment is reduced. The players have already lost time in the game, chances to play for Australia, endured public humiliation and faced massive financial penalties.

"My message to Cricket Australia is a simple one: These contrite men have been punished enough. Let these contrite men play. I add that the ACA will be relentless in pursuing this end. 

"Finally, I also offer a message to the Australian public on behalf of the ACA. In short, Australia's cricket players 'get it'.  We assure you. The players 'get it'. The players understand."

Omnisport
NEWS
Moeen has no sympathy for 'rude' Australia
RELATED STORY
Cricket Australia rule out reducing ball-tampering bans
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Another day, another batting...
RELATED STORY
Australian Cricketers’ Association is right: 'Win at all...
RELATED STORY
Matches Virat Kohli Should Play (and Leave) Before World...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian-origin cricketers who captained foreign teams
RELATED STORY
CA dismisses spot-fixing claims
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith and David Warner return to action in style
RELATED STORY
Cricket Australia labelled 'arrogant' and 'controlling'...
RELATED STORY
India's All-time Test XI in Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us