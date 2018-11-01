×
Ex-Pakistan captain Azhar calls time on ODI career

01 Nov 2018
Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has announced his retirement from one-day internationals.

The 33-year-old skippered the limited-overs side until January 2017, but he has been out of the ODI picture since the start of this year and now intends to focus on Test matches.

Azhar announced his decision on Thursday and explained that he was not retiring with any hard feelings about his recent lack of match action.

"I haven't taken this decision suddenly, I have been thinking about it," he told a news conference. "It's the right time to focus on Tests.

"There have been terrific players in one-dayers in the Pakistan set-up. I want to concentrate on Tests with the same fitness and energy that I have been.

"I didn't decide to retire after any hard feelings - it's my personal decision. I want to focus on Tests with full energy and improve my career record there. I don't have any regrets because I always gave all my efforts.

"As a former captain, I wish the team very best for an important season ahead before the World Cup next year. I fully support Sarfraz [Ahmed]. He has been leading them very well."

