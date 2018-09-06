Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

It could have been 3-1 to India! - Shastri defends results and performances

Omnisport
NEWS
News
442   //    06 Sep 2018, 02:50 IST
Ravi Shastri - cropped
India head coach Ravi Shastri

Head coach Ravi Shastri has defended India's results in England, pointing out that his side have outperformed all of those who have gone before in the last 20 years.

India lost their five-Test series against England with one match remaining, although the tourists - led by captain and star batsman Virat Kohli - had come close to themselves taking control before defeat in the fourth clash at the Rose Bowl.

And while Shastri knows his team must win, he claims results have been harsh on India, who have defeated both Sri Lanka and West Indies in overseas tours in recent years.

"I think you have got to get tough mentally. We have run teams close overseas and we have competed," Shastri told a news conference ahead of the final Test at the Oval, which starts on Friday. "But now it's not about competing. We have to win games from here.

"Now the endeavour is to understand where you made the mistakes and take it head on and try to correct it. The fact of the matter is you had a chance.

"The scoreline says 3-1, which means India have lost the series. What the scoreline doesn't say is that India could have been 3-1 or it could have been 2-2. And my team knows it.

"They would have hurt and rightly so after the last game. But this is a team that will not throw in the towel. They will come out there and look to compete and not be on the first flight home. That's exactly what we will do.

"As far as crossing the line goes, you have to give credit to [England all-rounder] Moeen Ali there on the last day [of the fourth Test]. To be honest, he bowled magnificently. As hard as our guys tried, England were one up on us there.

"The endeavour of this team is to travel well, compete and win. If you look at the last three years, we have won nine matches overseas and three series.

"I can't see any other Indian team in the last 15 to 20 years that has had the same run in such a short time - and you have had some great players playing in those series. The promise is there; it is just about getting tougher mentally.

"You have got to hurt when you lose matches, because that's when you look within and come out with the right kind of answers, to combat such situations and get past the finishing line. One day you will if you believe."

Omnisport
NEWS
Axe Ravi Shastri and bring back Anil Kumble - The recipe...
RELATED STORY
Overseas wins are impossible if Shastri and Bangar are...
RELATED STORY
Is it time to replace Ravi Shastri?
RELATED STORY
5 Spinners who have been most successful against India
RELATED STORY
Former players who can replace Ravi Shastri as India's Coach
RELATED STORY
Role of a cricket coach
RELATED STORY
Nimrat Kaur quashes link-up rumours with Ravi Shastri,...
RELATED STORY
RP Singh Retires: An effective bowler whose talents...
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Top Batting Performances in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top five performances of RP Singh
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 27 | Today
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Final | Today, 01:30 AM
United Arab Emirates 16/0 (3.5 ov)
Hong Kong
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bowl.
UAE VS HK live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
HAM 191/10 & 176/10
WOR 120/10 & 120/8 (30.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire need 128 runs to win
HAM VS WOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us