Moeen sends message to England selectors with double century

Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali showed England just what they are missing on Tuesday as he smashed a stunning 219 for Worcestershire in the County Championship.

The all-rounder has so far been left out of the national side for the Test series with India and, after two comfortable wins, England have struggled badly at Trent Bridge.

On day four, nominally chasing a target of 521 in the fourth innings, Joe Root's men lost four wickets in the morning session before reaching three figures as the tourists cruised towards victory.

Meanwhile, at Scarborough, Moeen boosted his claims for an England recall with a sensational double-century against Yorkshire that included 27 fours and four maximums.

Having reached stumps on day two unbeaten on 107, the 31-year-old powered on alongside in-form opener Daryl Mitchell, who hit 178 amid a mammoth total of 572 for seven declared – a first-innings lead of 356 for the visitors.

Moeen found himself as the odd man out following a surprise Test recall for leg-spinner Adil Rashid's, but his brilliant knock provided a timely reminder of the qualities that have brought five centuries and 12 fifties in the longest format.

It's the end of a brilliant innings as Moeen is ct at point by Brook off Bresnan for 219 -' his second highest score after his 250 v Glamorgan at New Road in 2013. Moeen hits 4 x 6 and 27 x 4. Worcs 523-4 - lead by 307 — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) August 21, 2018