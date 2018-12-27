×
South Africa edges ahead of Pakistan in 1st test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
27 Dec 2018, 15:51 IST
AP Image

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — South Africa edged ahead of Pakistan in the first test as a half-century from middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma temporarily staved off the dominant quick bowlers at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

Bavuma made 53 and Quinton de Kock added 45 down the order but South Africa was all out for 223 in its first innings before lunch on the second day. That gave the home team a 42-run lead after it bowled Pakistan out for 181 on the first day.

All 20 wickets have fallen to pace bowlers so far on a green-tinged pitch in Centurion, with Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi collecting four each for Pakistan to keep the game reasonably even. Hasan Ali added 2-70.

South Africa was all out on the stroke of lunch when de Kock, chasing quick runs, was caught in the covers off a leading edge.

Associated Press
NEWS
