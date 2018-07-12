Windies ready for Bangladesh backlash - Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder

Jason Holder knows Bangladesh will be determined to bounce back from their miserable showing in Antigua in the second Test, but he remains confident West Indies can seal a series whitewash.

The opening clash of the two-match series saw Bangladesh dismissed for 43 before lunch on day one at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium – their lowest Test total.

West Indies opened up a 363-run advantage with a solid batting display, before the tourists collapsed again, this time for 144, to give Holder's men victory by an innings and 219 runs.

Jamaica will host the second and final Test between the two sides and the hosts are ready for a backlash.

"I definitely believe Bangladesh will come back hard at us," said Windies captain Holder.

"What happened in the last Test match isn't something they are accustomed to. We got the better of them last time around and with the series on the line, I expect them to come out pumped."

WINDIES can improve their ICC Test ranking with another win. Relive highlights of the 1st Test in Antigua where Bangladesh was bowled out for 43 #ItsOurGame https://t.co/8us3a6OJvN — WINDIES (@westindies) July 11, 2018

But Holder is convinced his side have turned a corner and are playing some of their best cricket in the longest format.

"I think we are heading in the right direction in terms of Test cricket," he added. "We are competent and are winning a lot more Test matches. It is just about clinching the series now.

"We are really confident coming into the last Test match at Sabina Park and this is a place that has been good to us and hopefully it will not be any different.

"The wicket here seems to have a bit of grass on it, seems firm, so I am expecting it to be a little more consistent than the ones we have played on previously."