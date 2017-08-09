Falcons' Devonta Freeman becomes NFL's highest-paid RB

Devonta Freeman will reportedly earn $8.25m a year after signing a five-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons.

09 Aug 2017

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a five-year extension with Devonta Freeman that will reportedly make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Freeman will reportedly earn $41.25million over five years, netting him an annual average salary of $8.25m a year, after the Falcons announced the extension on Wednesday.

His annual average surpasses the $8m per year earned by LeSean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills, but Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will make $12.12 million once he signs his franchise tender.

"We are very pleased that we were able to get this extension done," general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement.

"Devonta embodies everything we are looking for in a Falcon, and we are proud that he'll be able to spend his career here in Atlanta."

Freeman, 25, rushed for 1,079 yards last season with 11 touchdowns as the Falcons reached the Super Bowl only to lose at the hands of the New England Patriots' historic fightback from 28-3 down. He was selected in the fourth round out of Florida State in 2014.

"This is where I've always wanted to be," Freeman said. "I want to thank [owner] Mr. Blank, Thomas and coach [Dan] Quinn for all of their support. I feel extremely blessed, but the work and grind are just beginning."

Freeman has missed just one game in three seasons and is also an accomplished pass-catcher with 157 receptions in his career, including a high of 73 in 2015.