All you need to know about Prithvi Shaw, India's new cricketing star

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    04 Oct 2018, 22:04 IST
Prithvi Shaw - cropped
Prithvi Shaw celebrates a Test century on debut

Prithvi Shaw announced himself as India's newest Test star on Thursday, marking his international debut with a century against West Indies.

Shaw, 18, struck 134 off 154 balls in Rajkot to become the youngest player to make a hundred on his first Test appearance for India.

The teenage opener has been compared to cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar and looks set for a bright future at the highest level.

Here, Omnisport tells you all you need to know about Shaw.

 

- Shaw was born on November 9, 1999 in the city of Thane, just outside Mumbai, the birthplace of Tendulkar.

- At the age of 12, he spent time in England playing for Cheadle Hulme School and shone with bat and ball.

- "Manchester is very beautiful," Shaw told the BBC Asian Network earlier this year as he reflected on his time in Lancashire. "It was cold for me. I was shivering every time. I put like 10 [layers of] clothes on me, that was the only thing I could do!"

- In 2013, Shaw made headlines in India when he compiled an astonishing 546 off 330 balls for Rizvi Springfield School in the Harris Shield. At the time, the score was a record in school cricket. 

- Part of the India Under-19 squad that won the youth Asia Cup in 2016, Shaw made his Duleep Trophy bow the following year and broke Tendulkar's record as the youngest player to score a century on his debut.

- He captained India to glory in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.

- Shaw's star continued to rise this year as he made two fifties for Delhi Daredevils in his maiden Indian Premier League campaign. Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh said of the youngster: "The first thing you notice is his technique ... he's just so much like Sachin Tendulkar."

- Called into India's Test squad during the tour of England earlier this year, Shaw did not play in that series but was handed his debut against the Windies at the age of 18 years and 329 days, having averaged 57 with the bat from 14 first-class outings.

Omnisport
NEWS
