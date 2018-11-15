×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lahiri hopes for food-inspired boost at Australian Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    15 Nov 2018, 11:04 IST
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — Anirban Lahiri says an Indian restaurant in Sydney will help him overcome jet lag as he bids to get his first Australian Open back on track after an opening 1-over 73.

Lahiri was six shots behind first-round leader Byeong Hun An at The Lakes on Thursday.

Lahiri was one of several players who made the 14,000-kilometer (8,650-mile) flight from last week's PGA Tour event in Mexico to Sydney, arriving on Wednesday.

He made the turn in 1-under, but had a three-putt double-bogey on his last hole.

"It was hard to stay awake last night," Lahiri said, "but I feel fine."

Lahiri said he plans to visit an Indian restaurant in western Sydney that is a popular spot for the Indian test cricketers when they play matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I will probably grab some Indian food this evening and feel even better tonight," he said. "I've been vegetarian for the last four months, so it's easier for me to find fresh, hot options when eating Indian food."

Associated Press
NEWS
IPL 2019: Will Shikhar Dhawan roar for Delhi Daredevils?
RELATED STORY
Jason Roy news: England star hopes for giant impact in...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Pakistan keep hopes alive,...
RELATED STORY
5 Test records which is insurmountable even for King Kohli
RELATED STORY
Kohli's 'Leave India' statement: Critical and Counter View
RELATED STORY
Tim Paine- an unlikely Australian hero 
RELATED STORY
 3 greatest batsmen of the modern era
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in a calendar year across...
RELATED STORY
3 players who have been dismissed for 199 since 2008
RELATED STORY
The curious case of Dennis Lillee’s combat strategy with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 167/4 (68.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 | Zimbabwe need 276 runs to win
BAN VS ZIM live score
2nd Test
ENG 285/10
SL 139/4 (44.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: Sri Lanka trail England by 146 runs with 6 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
| Yesterday
RSA 201/5 (20.0 ov)
CAXI 160/7 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 41 runs
RSA VS CAXI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us