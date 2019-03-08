×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pakistan rests Sarfaraz for ODI series against Australia

Associated Press
NEWS
News
507   //    08 Mar 2019, 20:36 IST
AP Image

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been rested along with five other potential Cricket World Cup players for the one-day international series against Australia this month.

Shoaib Malik will lead the side for the five-match series in the United Arab Emirates from March 22-31, as Pakistan looks to shape its squad for the Cricket World Cup in England in May. Pakistan is also scheduled to play five ODIs against England in the buildup.

The 37-year-old Malik has played ODIs for Pakistan since 1999 but appeared in only one World Cup, in 2007. He's been captain in 38 ODIs, winning 25. The middle-order batsman averages 35, and has taken 156 wickets with his offspin.

Beside Sarfaraz, the others rested included Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who all played in the last ODI series against South Africa which Pakistan lost 3-2.

Middle-order batsman Hussain Talat was dropped while Mohammad Hafeez was not considered as he's recovering from thumb surgery.

Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal has been given another chance, having not played an ODI since January 2017.

"Sometimes, time away from international cricket allows a player to recompose and come back strongly," chairman of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq said on Friday. "I hope this happens with this player (Akmal), as a fully fit and in-form Umar will bolster the middle-order."

Test seamer Mohammad Abbas is among four uncapped ODI players, along with opening batsman Abid Ali, middle-order batsman Saad Ali, and 18-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

Sharjah will host the first two ODIs on March 22 and 24, followed by the third game at Abu Dhabi on March 27. The last two games will be at Dubai on March 29 and 31.

Advertisement

___

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Saad Ali, Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan rest key players, Malik to lead in Australia ODI series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs South Africa ODI series Preview
RELATED STORY
3 Indian captains who have won an ODI series in Australia
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Indian players for whom the ODI series is very crucial 
RELATED STORY
Fast bowler Amir returns for ODI series against South Africa
RELATED STORY
2 changes India might make to their squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia
RELATED STORY
Pakistan recalls Amir for 3-test series against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner not selected as Australia remain unchanged for Pakistan ODIs
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia-2019: 3 changes India might make for the third ODI against Australia
RELATED STORY
India achieve unique feat after historic series win against Australia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us