McAdoo backs Giants to win NFC East in 2018

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 13 Jul 2018, 15:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ben McAdoo

Former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is backing them to go from worst to first and win the NFC East in 2018.

McAdoo led the Giants to the playoffs in 2016, but was fired in December with New York 2-10, they went on to end the campaign 3-13.

Former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was hired as his replacement and McAdoo expects the Giants to succeed, expressing scepticism over Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles' ability to maintain their form of last season.

Speaking to the New York Post, McAdoo said of the Giants: "I think they've made a lot of the moves I wanted to make. I think they're gonna win the division.

"I think Philly, how much success has Philly had? I think they're gonna have a hard time handling success.

"Dallas, I like their offensive line, but how long have we been saying that? Their defense, they got a bunch of young guys playing defensive back, [linebacker] Sean Lee is banged up a lot, and their D-line, they got a bunch of guys getting in trouble all the time. And Washington is Washington, right?"

The Giants opted to stick with Eli Manning, controversially and briefly benched by McAdoo in 2017, as their starting quarterback rather than draft a replacement for the two-time Super Bowl winner.

Instead they selected running back Saquon Barkley second overall, and McAdoo agreed with that decision.

"With the guys that came out this year, I'm not surprised they went the route they went by not drafting a guy," McAdoo said. "I wouldn't have stood on the table to draft any quarterback number two either.

"I know this: If you can just turn around and hand the ball to a player and he's a hell of a player and he's a threat to take it to the house each time, that really helps."