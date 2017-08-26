Brathwaite holds firm as Anderson eyes 500 club

by PTI News 26 Aug 2017, 20:14 IST

Leeds (United Kingdom), Aug 26 (AFP) West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite struck a defiant unbeaten fifty after James Anderson moved to within sight of becoming the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets at Headingley on Saturday.

The West Indies were 109 for three in reply to England's first innings 258, a deficit of 149 runs, at lunch on the second day of the second Test in Leeds.

Brathwaite was 63 not out and Shai Hope 33 not out, with their unbroken partnership so far worth 74 runs.

Anderson removed both nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo and Kyle Hope in Saturday's first session on his way to brilliant lunch figures of three wickets for 10 runs in 12 overs, having dismissed Kieran Powell on Friday.

That left him on 495 Test wickets and just five away from becoming only the sixth bowler in history to take 500 in this format. The West Indies found runs hard to come by while Anderson was bowling under grey skies, with the floodlights switched on to combat the gloom.

But they hit back when the swing specialist was given a rest by England captain Joe Root. The visitors resumed on their overnight 19 for one, having restricted England to under 300 with a much-improved bowling display following a humiliating innings and 209-run defeat in the inaugural day/night Test in Britain at Edgbaston last week that left them 1-0 down in the three-match series.

The West Indies, with fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach sharing eight wickets between them, would have been in an even stronger position had they not dropped Ben Stokes (100) and Root (59) in the slips when both batsmen were in single figures.

Bishoo fell without adding to his overnight one when, to one of Anderson's worst deliveries, short and wide outside off stump, he edged an intended cut to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

And 31 for two became 35 for three when Anderson's full- length inswinger had Kyle Hope (three) outside-edging to second slip, where Root held a sharp catch diving to his left.

But Brathwaite, who resumed on 13 not out, cut Stuart Broad for four. The opener successfully reviewed lbw decisions on 35 and 46, after first getting an inside edge to Broad and being outside off stump playing a shot when given out to off- spinner Moeen Ali.

With the very next ball after Ali's appeal was overturned, Brathwaite drove him for six to complete an excellent 89-ball fifty that also featured six fours